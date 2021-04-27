Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 4% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $219.41 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $91.34 or 0.00166249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00419305 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00018382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.00229499 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005172 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

