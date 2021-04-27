Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 83.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $176,399.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.94 or 0.00421166 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00162154 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00248529 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005622 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

