Bitcoin SV Reaches One Day Volume of $1.30 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $287.88 or 0.00521079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $5.39 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,247.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $886.15 or 0.01603966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061411 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001670 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003900 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,717,408 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.