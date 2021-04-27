BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Capitalization Reaches $30.67 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $30.67 million and $10.47 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00009165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00276512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.43 or 0.01057021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00723558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,251.10 or 1.00445434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

