Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Reaches $0.0000

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 111.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $66,039.49 and approximately $1,177.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,606.32 or 1.00257565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00042745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00137343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000980 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001821 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

