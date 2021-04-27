BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Achieves $33.16 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $33.16 million and $3.09 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00066359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.00811523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,441.86 or 0.08047749 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token (BMX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 650,578,983 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

