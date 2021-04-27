Bitradio Reaches Market Cap of $97,620.52 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $97,620.52 and approximately $95.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,889,932 coins and its circulating supply is 9,889,928 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

