BitRewards (BIT) Price Tops $0.0004

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitRewards has a total market cap of $136,035.44 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRewards coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitRewards alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00037356 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004606 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002589 BTC.

BitRewards Coin Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitRewards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitRewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.