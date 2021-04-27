BitTorrent Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and $1.81 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00033018 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009704 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003855 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

