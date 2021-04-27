BITTUP Hits Market Capitalization of $903,660.14 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One BITTUP coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITTUP has traded 271.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITTUP has a market capitalization of $903,660.14 and approximately $317.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITTUP Profile

BITTUP (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTUP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTUP using one of the exchanges listed above.

