BitWhite Reaches One Day Volume of $148,440.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $123,633.46 and approximately $148,440.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000900 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.