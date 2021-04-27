Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0060 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $456,277.54 and approximately $34.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.30 or 0.00470379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

