BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

