BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,175.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.