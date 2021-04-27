BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.12.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

