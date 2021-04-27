BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

