BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

