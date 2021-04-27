BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

NYSE:ECL opened at $226.81 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.52 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.09 and a 200-day moving average of $212.64. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

