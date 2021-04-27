BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,559 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,123 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

