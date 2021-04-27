BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,994 shares of company stock worth $11,279,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $235.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $242.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

