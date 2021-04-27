Black Hills (BKH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) will release its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKH stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

