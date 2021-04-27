BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0923 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00027421 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,625,712 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

