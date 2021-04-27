BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Stock Position Lifted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1,118.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 92,369 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

