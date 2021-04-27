BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.65% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 257,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MHN opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

