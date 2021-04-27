BLAST (BLAST) Trading 76.1% Lower Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. BLAST has a market cap of $45,348.77 and $1,113.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 76.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006591 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00014221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000121 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,786,297 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.