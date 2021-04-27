BLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.91 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $25.91 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,233 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

