Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $294,581.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.86 or 0.00795899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00096400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.81 or 0.08108790 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

