Blockpass (PASS) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $4,817.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

