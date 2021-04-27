Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Market Capitalization Reaches $138.12 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $138.12 million and approximately $242,574.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for $3.63 or 0.00006608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.38 or 0.00793320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00097221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.23 or 0.08190352 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

