Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIF opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

