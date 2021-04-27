BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 76,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA)

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.