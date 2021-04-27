Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Raised to Neutral at BTIG Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

BRG opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.