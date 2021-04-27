BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $225.56.

