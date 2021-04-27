BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

