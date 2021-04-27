BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40.73 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,265 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $40,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

