BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $419.41 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $419.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

