BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 27.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $123,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $101.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

