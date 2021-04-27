BMO Capital Markets Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$32.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.56.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,551. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.12 and a 52-week high of C$29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.35.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.