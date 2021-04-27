BMO Capital Markets Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$25.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.24.

FM stock traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.20. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$31.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

