BMO Capital Markets Raises Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to $4.25

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $4.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

CPPMF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 537,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,131. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.60.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

