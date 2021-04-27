BMO Capital Markets Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.93. 8,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $101.27 and a one year high of $139.26.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
