BMO Capital Markets Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.93. 8,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $101.27 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.