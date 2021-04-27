Bob Sasser Sells 13,584 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,462. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.00. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4,066.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 43,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

