Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 1,276 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $334.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.