Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 8,843 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned about 0.08% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,967,000 after buying an additional 597,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,196,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 429,371 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 474.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 261,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,074 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,000. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 114,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of RVT stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.