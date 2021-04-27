Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cabot by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $56.14.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

