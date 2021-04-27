Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $199.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The company has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.