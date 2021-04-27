Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

