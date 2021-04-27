Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $440.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $447.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.93 and its 200 day moving average is $391.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.