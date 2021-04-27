Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 2,822 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

