Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 5,878 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

